JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBINGet Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.18% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 90.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 694.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBIN traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,454. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.39.

