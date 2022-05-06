JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.18% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 90.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 694.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBIN traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,454. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.39.

