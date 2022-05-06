JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.73.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $28.56. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

