JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Target Price to GBX 2,000

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,050 ($25.61) to GBX 2,000 ($24.98) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

IMIAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($22.61) to GBX 1,400 ($17.49) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IMI from GBX 2,000 ($24.98) to GBX 1,900 ($23.74) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on IMI from GBX 2,135 ($26.67) to GBX 1,845 ($23.05) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,439.00.

OTCMKTS:IMIAY remained flat at $$34.65 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

