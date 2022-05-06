JSF Financial LLC Acquires 590 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,271,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,646. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $153.42 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.21 and its 200 day moving average is $164.26.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

