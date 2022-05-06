JSF Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 158.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $40.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,311,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,809,188. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.