JSF Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

JSF Financial LLC lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 34.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. New Street Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.32.

MU stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,156,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,480,682. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average is $81.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Micron Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.