JSF Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $148.78. 1,041,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,277. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.53. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.69 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

