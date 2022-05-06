JSF Financial LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

JSF Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 0.6% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $3.33 on Friday, hitting $247.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,340. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $244.08 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.92 and a 200-day moving average of $270.03.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

