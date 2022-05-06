JSF Financial LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

JSF Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $76.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,149,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,508,260. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.60. The firm has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $73.38 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.