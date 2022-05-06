JSF Financial LLC Purchases 548 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,013. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $150.44 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

