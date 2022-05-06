JSF Financial LLC Sells 1,232 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

JSF Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.7% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,049,000 after purchasing an additional 140,215 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,007,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.27. The stock had a trading volume of 47,430,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,246,805. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average is $75.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

