JSF Financial LLC Sells 1,286 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

JSF Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.7% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

DIS traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.29. 12,330,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,457,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

