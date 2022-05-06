JSF Financial LLC Sells 799 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

JSF Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 719.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after buying an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.70. 7,199,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,361,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 113.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.58 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.50.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,035 shares of company stock worth $32,854,464. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.