JSF Financial LLC Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $403,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $33,292.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,143.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $36,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock worth $206,063,291. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

NYSE:HSY traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,166. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.10 and a twelve month high of $231.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

