JSF Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

JSF Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Danaher by 7,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DHR traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,165. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.52 and a 200 day moving average of $291.95. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $238.32 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.14.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

