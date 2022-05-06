Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 22 ($0.27) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:JLP opened at GBX 15.25 ($0.19) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.94. The firm has a market cap of £402.91 million and a P/E ratio of 13.33. Jubilee Metals Group has a twelve month low of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 22 ($0.27). The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00.

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through four segments: Metals Processing, Business Development, Exploration, and Corporate. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, osmium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

