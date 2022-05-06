Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.3% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,837,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 105,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,255,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,523,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,841. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The company has a market capitalization of $235.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.65.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

