Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,120 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.7% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

JNJ stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,783,458. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $459.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.78 and its 200-day moving average is $169.86.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

