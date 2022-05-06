Justin Osborne Purchases 250,000 Shares of Matador Mining Limited (ASX:MZZ) Stock

Matador Mining Limited (ASX:MZZGet Rating) insider Justin Osborne purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,750.00 ($41,373.24).

Matador Mining Limited engages in the mining and mineral exploration activities. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cape Ray gold project and the Hermitage project located in Newfoundland, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Perth, Australia.

