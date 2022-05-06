Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.86 to $1.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million to $220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.86 million.

Shares of Kadant stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.54. The stock had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,744. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kadant has a 1 year low of $163.17 and a 1 year high of $240.47.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $226.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.17 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kadant will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 11.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kadant by 52.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kadant by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kadant by 32.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.