Kambria (KAT) Market Cap Reaches $3.10 Million

Kambria (KAT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Kambria has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $53,179.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kambria coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kambria has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,070.83 or 1.00013694 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00049010 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00242889 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00100526 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00141662 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.43 or 0.00286788 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009788 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Kambria Coin Profile

KAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,098,854,700 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,060,823 coins. Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kambria is kambria.io . The official message board for Kambria is medium.com/kambria-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

