Kattana 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $46,095.00 (KTN)

Kattana (KTN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last week, Kattana has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kattana coin can currently be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00004815 BTC on major exchanges. Kattana has a total market cap of $3.65 million and $46,095.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kattana alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00249046 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.95 or 0.00216420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.59 or 0.00476415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00039757 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,111.78 or 1.97439847 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Kattana Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,102,968 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kattana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kattana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kattana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kattana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.