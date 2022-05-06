Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $66.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.27.

Shares of K stock opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $71.05.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 768,789 shares of company stock valued at $49,981,102 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Kellogg by 108.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

