Kelman Lazarov Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 48,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $148.17. 113,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.02%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

