Kelman Lazarov Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,500 Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 465,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,162,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 382,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25,574 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after buying an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 189,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ONEQ traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,042. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.62 and a 12 month high of $63.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

