Kelman Lazarov Inc. Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned 0.87% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $29,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,960,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,517,000 after buying an additional 599,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,793,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,526,000 after buying an additional 369,712 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,247,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,652,000 after buying an additional 335,536 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,631,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 984,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after buying an additional 273,537 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,254. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.96 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71.

