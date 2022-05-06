Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Receives $6.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KELTF shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

