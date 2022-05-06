Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.23.

KELTF traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 49,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,876. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $5.86.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

