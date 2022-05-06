Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on KMPR. Raymond James downgraded Kemper from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an underperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.50.

KMPR stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,443. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average of $56.23. Kemper has a 12 month low of $45.64 and a 12 month high of $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.23. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kemper will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.40%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

