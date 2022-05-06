Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $61.35

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.35 and traded as low as $58.00. Kenon shares last traded at $59.78, with a volume of 36,521 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kenon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 190.57% and a return on equity of 47.14%. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kenon by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. 11.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

