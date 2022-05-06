KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Down 19.3% This Week

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a total market cap of $421,364.98 and $7,101.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 71.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00242339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.04 or 0.00216827 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.82 or 0.00477383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00039696 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,680.64 or 1.99151957 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

