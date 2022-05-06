Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Lifted by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 417,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,165 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 628.9% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,833,202. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.