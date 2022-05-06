Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Lifted by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 417,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,165 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 628.9% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.19.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.67%.
KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.
In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,833,202. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.
