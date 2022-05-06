Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.01

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 104959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KGFHY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 313 ($3.91) to GBX 255 ($3.19) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Societe Generale lowered Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.31) to GBX 375 ($4.68) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

