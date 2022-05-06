Komodo (KMD) Reaches Market Cap of $53.62 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $53.62 million and approximately $847,419.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.36 or 0.00342844 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00076600 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00100478 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003526 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007365 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 131,596,446 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

