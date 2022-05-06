Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koppers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koppers has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of Koppers stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.17. 90,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,619. The company has a market cap of $510.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.87. Koppers has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.04.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $459.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Koppers’s payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Koppers by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Koppers by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Koppers by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Koppers by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Koppers by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

