KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Trading Down 4.7%

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.92 and last traded at $34.28. 112,650 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 71,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARS. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the first quarter worth $114,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period.

