Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $13.98. 42,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 679,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -705.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $476,061.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $342,835.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,778 shares of company stock worth $2,139,302. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,008,000 after buying an additional 169,465 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,896,000 after buying an additional 844,409 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,428,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,703,000 after buying an additional 452,543 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,507,000 after buying an additional 440,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,456,000 after buying an additional 183,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

