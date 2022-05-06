Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €121.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €121.00 ($127.37) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KRN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($121.05) price target on Krones in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($134.74) target price on Krones in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($123.16) target price on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €106.25 ($111.84).

KRN traded down €0.75 ($0.79) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €73.05 ($76.89). 18,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €75.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €85.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Krones has a 1-year low of €67.50 ($71.05) and a 1-year high of €99.60 ($104.84).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

