Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

KRYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Shares of KRYS traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.37. 2,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,587. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 0.99. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.51.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5,072.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech (Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.