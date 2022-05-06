Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $345-385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $376.09 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.20.

Shares of KLIC stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $51.55. 57,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,878. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.30. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

