Kylin (KYL) Price Hits $0.0435

Kylin (KYL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, Kylin has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. Kylin has a total market capitalization of $11.75 million and approximately $46,205.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin (KYL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,259,840 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

