Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.88

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 19649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.46.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Kyndryl’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kyndryl by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile (NYSE:KD)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

