Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.88

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 19649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.46.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Kyndryl’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Kyndryl Company Profile (NYSE:KD)
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
