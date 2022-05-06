L & S Advisors Inc Has $217,000 Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 605 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.95.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,218 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $284.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.96 and a 52 week high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

