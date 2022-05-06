L & S Advisors Inc Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.91. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

