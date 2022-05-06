L & S Advisors Inc Purchases 504 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.09.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $166.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $326.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 54,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total value of $7,484,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,838 shares of company stock valued at $62,907,477. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

