L & S Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 1,302 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in PPG Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries stock opened at $131.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.32 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

