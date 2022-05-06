L & S Advisors Inc Sells 5,602 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

L & S Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

IWN opened at $150.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.75. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $146.11 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

