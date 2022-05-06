L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Cut to $300.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.09.

NYSE LHX opened at $241.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.65. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.17%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,454,000 after purchasing an additional 166,151 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,533 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,369,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,170,000 after buying an additional 76,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,685,000 after buying an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

