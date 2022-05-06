Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.80

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 7258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $963.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,424,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after acquiring an additional 890,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,552,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,456,000 after acquiring an additional 436,514 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,808,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares during the period. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

