Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWGet Rating) to post sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Lamb Weston reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

LW stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.07. 55,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $85.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.