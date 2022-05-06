Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Lamb Weston reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

LW stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.07. 55,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $85.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.